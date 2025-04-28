Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Monday afternoon

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh from sealing four-in-a-row with a convincing victory over Dundee United at the weekend, Celtic head across the city to face Rangers at Ibrox this Sunday in the final Old Firm meeting of the season.

Rangers, who drew 2-2 with St Mirren in Paisley, will attempt to salvage some pride from an otherwise dismal Premiership campaign having now conceded the league title to their bitter rivals with four games still outstanding. Here’s the latest news headlines surrounding both clubs on Monday afternoon:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brendan Rodgers issues Jota injury update

Brendan Rodgers has provided an update on Jota's condition after being spotted on crutches and wearing a protective knee brace following his early exit in Celtic's title-clinching 5-0 win over United on Saturday.

The £8 million Portuguese winger’s season could be over after he was substituted in the first-half at Tannadice due to a painful knee collision that left him requiring a lengthy period of treatment and saw him limp off heavily. The Hoops are yet to discover the full extent of the injury but the Scottish Sun report that the 26-year-old has already received an initial diagnosis which suggests he could face several moths on the sidelines.

That would rule Jota out of the final Old Firm clash of the season and the upcoming Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen at Hampden next month. And there are growing fears he could now face a race to be fit for the start of next season.

Rodgers is praying for good news, stating: “He just felt his knee with the medical guys. We're looking at whether his meniscus is a little bit sore. We'll just have to assess that. Of course, they put it in the brace to protect it, but we'll see in the next couple of days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jota has made 16 appearances for the Parkhead club since returning in January from French side Rennes on a long-term deal.

Rangers dish out annual awards prizes

Despite enduring a woeful domestic season, Rangers held their annual Player of the Year awards ceremony on Sunday night with several players picking up silverware.

Hamza Igamane picked up the Men’s Goal of the Season for his late strike in the 3-2 Old Firm derby win over Celtic at Parkhead and the Moroccan striker then scooped his second aware of the evening when he was named Men's Young Player of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midfielder Nicolas Raskin - a standout performers since the turn of the year - also captured two awards, winning the Men's Players' Player of the Year and Supporters' Player of the Year titles.

Elsewhere, 16-year-old Aidan McCallion, who has recently appeared on the first-team bench under Barry Ferguson, won the Academy Player of the Year, while captain James Tavernier got his hands on a special recognition award for reaching 500 appearances for the club.

The Sam English Bowl - awarded to men's top goalscorer - was won by Cyriel Dessers, who has notched 24 times in 51 appearances this season so far. Meanwhile, The John Greig CBE Achievement Award - presented to recognise a player's commitment and dedication to the Light Blues - was given to centre-back John Souttar.