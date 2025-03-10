The Hoops winger has been called up to the South Korea national team for the first time since February 2024

Celtic winger Yang Hyun-jun has earned an international recall after leaving South Korea boss Hong Myung-bo in no doubt over his ability following a number of impressive cameo appearances.

The Hoops ace has returned to the national team fold after a 13-month exile for their upcoming World Cup qualifying double-header against Jordan and Oman later this month.

Korea are two wins away from booking their place in next year’s World Cup Finals in USA, Canada and Mexico and Hong revealed he has been hugely impressed with the 22-year-old recent upturn in form.

“I went to Scotland to visit Yang in January and at the time, his playing time was short, and I could tell that there were difficulties within the team,” Hong admitted.

“Since that meeting, he has shown many good performances with Celtic. He has made a major impact in games even when he was only playing in them for a short period of time. I believe young Korean players should be the mainstay of our team moving forward.”

Yang had been somewhat of a peripheral figure at Parkhead since arriving from Gangwon FC in his homeland in the summer of 2023, but Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers reckons supporters are starting to see the best of him.

“That would be a great reward for him,” Rodgers stated when asked if Yang’s form was deserving of an international recall. “But he also knows to just keep making an impact here, whether you start, whether you come off the bench, and he can do no more.

“He's done fantastic. He's come in at Champions League level, been effective, come in domestically, been effective, and to have a young guy like that who brings that enthusiasm and quality, and now he's starting to get goals, hopefully that can happen for him.”