The Celtic boss was effusive in his praise of South Korean winger Yang Hyun-jun after his contribution in the 5-2 win over St Mirren

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed Yang Hyun-jun’s GIRLFRIEND is the real reason behind the winger’s outstanding cameo appearance St Mirren.

The South Korean wide man, who has had to bide his time for a chance to impress in an area that the Hoops are well stacked in, produced a stunning 30-minute display from off the bench in Paisley as his late two-goal burst helped see off the Buddies in a 5-2 Scottish Premiership classic.

The 22-year-old was denied a hat-trick after seeing a third strike ruled out by VAR in the closing stages but chipped in with an excellent assist for Maeda’s fifth. And his second half contribution led boss Rodgers to push him to the front of the pack to orchestrate the post-match celebrations with a jubilant travelling Celtic support.

The reigning champions moved 16 points clear at the top of the table, in the process and Rodgers declared the manner of his side’s victory was one of the most enjoyable this season.

Asked how pleased he was with the result following an intense run of games in recent weeks, the Northern Irishman said: “This is one of my favourite results of the season. Why? Because we are coming to a team you can see are difficult to play against, the surface is very difficult and it’s on the back of a third game of the week. I’m just so happy for the players to come through what I mentioned a few months ago would be a very busy, intense period.”

Discussing Yang’s emphatic second half contribution, Rodgers admitted: “It has just been time with him. His girlfriend is here at the moment. I said to the guys, let's see if we can get that VISA and keep her here! Everyone knows he’s in a really good mood and has been for a while.

“He scored his two goals and the one that was disallowed, but his pass for Daizen’s goal, to see it and then to execute it, wow, what a pass. He’s a young player who is developing and improving. He’s played a reality important role for us.

“There have obviously been starters ahead of him but you need guys like him in the squad. He came into the game and was so direct. He was so good. The first one was a lovely ball by Reo Hatate and a great cross from Jeffrey Schlupp for the second, but he was there.

“We constantly preach that wingers will score goals if they get into good areas.”

On the prospect of Yang earning an international recall with South Korea, Rodgers responded: “That would be a great reward for him. But he also knows to just keep making an impact here, whether you start, whether you come off the bench, and he can do no more.

“He's done fantastic. He's come in at Champions League level, been effective, come in domestically, been effective, and to have a young guy like that who brings that enthusiasm and quality, and now he's starting to get goals, hopefully that can happen for him.

“He's such a great kid. He works so hard every single day. He doesn't moan, he doesn't groan. He's a tough boy, he's physical. It hasn't always come off for him because he's adapting to the intensity and the pressure. But now you're starting to see a young guy evolve as a football player and as a person, and I'm so, so happy for him.”