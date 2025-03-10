The 51-capped Scotland international only joined the EFL Championship club at the end of the January transfer window

A Celtic Invincible winner has been ruled out of action for an extended period of time after suffering a “really bad” injury - less than two months after joining his new club.

Vastly experienced attacking midfielder Stuart Armstrong signed for English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the January transfer window after a short spell in the MLS with Vancouver Whitecaps.

The 32-year-old Scotland international, who won three Scottish Premiership titles and back-to-back trebles with the Hoops, was recruited by Owls boss Danny Röhl to aid their Premier League promotion push. Armstrong helped Vancouver win the 2024 Canadian Championship title and qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs four-month stint across the atlantic.

But the Hillsborough outfit’s headline winter addition could face up to a month on the sidelines after sustaining a fresh injury setback in training. It was hoped Armstrong would make his return to competitive action against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday from a minor calf issue that kept him out of last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Sunderland.

However, the former Southampton star is now expected to remain on the treatment table for several weeks, with the news coming as the latest blow to Scotland head coach Steve Clarke ahead of naming his squad for the upcoming Nations League playoff tie against Greece.

“Stuey tried, but he stopped the training yesterday,” Röhl told The Star. “For him it looks bad, really bad now. Maybe three or four weeks out and it is not easy for him.

“When we look to his history you see he did not have a pre-season with us, in game minutes we have tried to manage him but yesterday we had another set back. It’s a pity because we were hoping to have him here with us today.”

Röhl previously it took him just one training session to decide Armstrong was primed and ready for action upon arriving in South Yorkshire - despite having not played a competitive game for over two months.

He stated on February 5th: “Stuart finished the season in November and trained with Celtic. Then they (Vancouver) started their pre-season. Stuart is a very professional player and I think after one training session it was clear to me that ne needed to be on the bench. He showed some of what he can give us, the deep runs, the smart passes, the decision-making. I am very happy that we now have such a player in our squad.”