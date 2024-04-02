The midfielder has been linked with moves away from Celtic.

Matt O'Riley has been compared to Jack Grealish, as Leeds United transfer interest in the Celtic midfielder is met with a harsh review.

The midfielder scored in the 3-0 win over Livingston on Sunday that sets Brendan Rodgers' side up nicely for a clash with Rangers. He has double figures in goals and assists from the centre of the park but that isn't enough to leave Hoops hero Frank McAvennie totally convinced.

Reports have suggested a fee of £22.9m is what Celtic will demand for the Danish international in the summer, amid Atletico Madrid interest. Leeds United have also been rumoured as a suitor as they push for promotion to the Premier League, and in a nod to past and present Man City stars, McAvennie wonders about a lack of pace.

He said to Football Insider: “When he goes forward, he doesn’t have the pace to get back. That’s not a dig. There are a lot of outstanding players in England at the moment who haven’t got that pace. I just think he hasn’t quite got the pace to play in the Premier League, but that could all change if Farke finds the right role at Leeds.

“Let’s be honest, he can see a pass and he can score goals – but he can’t tackle. Those attributes are sought after in any league, even with his pace being a tick against him. Could he go and do it at a club like Leeds? Yes, I think he could.

“The fans will love him at Leeds. But he’s got to do it every week. He can’t do it for six games and then not show up for three – that’s my biggest gripe with O’Riley.

