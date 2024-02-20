Celtic star 'keen' to complete transfer exit but deal has nagging complication with Hoops preference clear
Liel Abada is said to be keen to make his Celtic exit with the star 'unsettled' at Parkhead.
Boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed the Israeli winger is not in the right frame of mind to feature for the Hoops right now, amid the war between his country and Hamas. He last featured in the Premiership against Hibs earlier this month.
Abada has not been involved in subsequent games with St Mirren and Kilmarnock. Most transfer windows around the globe are shut but MLS clubs are hovering around the star who joined Celtic in 2021 under Ange Postecoglou's management.
The Scottish Sun claim that talks will take place 'in the coming days' between Abada's agent and the club as they look to sort out his future. Several clubs in the US are tracking his progress, it's claimed.
While Rodgers had said that a loan exit may be possible, it is believed that a permanent departure is the most likely route. Designated player rules in the MLS could turn a deal 'complicated', however. Abada is 'keen' on moving after becoming 'increasingly unsettled.'
Rodgers said last week: "I've had lots of conversations with Liel and I’m really empathetic towards the issue he has. It's more than football. It's at a human level, and I have to respect that.
"He’s training, he’s working away, but this period is all about the mind and if you're not quite right or ready, I can't take any risk with him. First, we will always support the player, and I also have to protect the squad as well.
"It's ongoing, we’ll assess it and see where it's at. When he's ready - if he ever is - he'll be able to give us everything.”