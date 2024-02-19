The defender is currently in the English Football League

Charlie Adam has backed Bosun Lawal to star for Celtic in the years to come.

The Rangers and Dundee favourite is currently manager in England's League One, where he has the Celtic defender on loan until the end of the season. Lawal has impressed and scored in a 2-1 defeat against Barnsley on Saturday.

The 20-year-old has built plenty of experience, starting 27 times in the third tier and playing 29 of the 33 games. They are fighting for survival, currently 23rd and six points off safety.

Amid that fight, former Rangers midfielder Adam has taken time to praise the Celtic defender. He anticipates a big Parkhead future waiting for him.

Adam said post-match: "He was the best player on the pitch. Unfortunately, he’s not our player, he’s a Celtic player, but it’s a real privilege to have him.

"He’s a quality player; he dominated the game. His strength, his power, and it was an unbelievable strike. The longer he’s in the building for us, from now until the end of the season, he will definitely make a difference to our team.

"He’s a top talent, but hopefully, with the journey we’re on and the support that we can give him, he goes back to Celtic next season, and he goes and competes for a position because I believe he’s got the right credentials to be a Celtic player."