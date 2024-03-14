Celtic star sets off international alarm as national fear kicks in during 'serious' injury address
Honduras have been left gutted amid claims Celtic have ensured Luis Palma won't join them for international duty.
The winger has picked up a knock that kept him out of the weekend's Scottish Cup win over Livingston. Doubt still surrounds him as the Hoops head into a clash with St Johnstone prior to the international break.
Palma's national team view the winger as a key star to their plans but they are set for disappointment around him. LaPrensa claim 'Luis Palma sets off the alarms in the Honduras national team' as Celtic are 'reluctant' to let him go off on duty this month due to his injury.
A source is claimed to have told the Honduran outlet that Palma will not 'fulfil' international obligations this month but while the injury is not 'serious,' Celtic don't want to risk him and that would avoid the blow possibly getting worse. It's not the only injury problem for boss Brendan Rodgers to consider, with Callum McGregor, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Reo Hatate all out.
Rodgers said of Carter-Vickers to Celtic TV this week: "We will have a look at Cam, he should be fine, it was precaution. I spoke to Cam at length this morning, he just feels everything is based from around his knee operation. Also, when you have picked up a few injuries from that, maybe what was a normal twinge, you get that sensation and think it's linked to another injury.
"Thankfully, it doesn't seem to be that. We've had the scan which has come through fine, he's done some work with the medical team and hopefully he will rejoin the training squad on Thursday and Friday. Luis Palma was always going to be after the international break."
