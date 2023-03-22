Celtic star makes future admission as Rangers defensive target’s demands are revealed

The latest Scottish Premier League transfer news as a Rangers target becomes available as a Celtic star speaks out over his future.

Carl Starfelt has revealed he is only focusing on his future with Celtic amid speculation linking him with a move to the English Premier League.

The Sweden international was described as ‘one to watch’ by journalist Fabrizio Romano, who also suggested several EPL clubs were following the centre-back as a possible option for the summer transfer window.

However, speaking during his preparations for Sweden’s Euro 2024 qualifying double-header with Belgium and Azerbaijan, Starfelt spoke of his ‘great feeling’ for Celtic and insisted he wasn’t thinking of moving elsewhere.

When asked if he was interested in a move south of the border, he told Fotbollskanalen: “No, I like it very much as it is right now. My agent will take care of the rest and then if something comes up, we’ll deal with it then. But I have no thoughts right now except for Celtic. To be able to be at a club where it is expected of you and where it means so much to so many people is also incredible and a great feeling.”

Fee set for Rangers defensive target

Rangers could be handed an opportunity to finally land Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Dion Sanderson at the end of the season.

Sanderson is a huge miss for Blues.

The Birmingham Mail have claimed Wolves are ‘willing to sell’ the talented defender during the summer transfer window and have placed a £3m price tag on his head. The 23-year-old is enjoying a productive season on loan at English Championship club Birmingham City and has made 33 appearances in all competitions to continue the development he has shown throughout other loan spells earlier in his career.

He was expected to return to Molineux at the end of the season and still has two years remaining on his current contract. However, his return could be a short one as Birmingham manager John Eustace has already indicated he would like to add the defender to his squad on a permanent basis during the summer.