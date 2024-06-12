Celtic star hit with Man Utd and Liverpool transfer curveball as he's told ideal scenario amid speculation
Peter Grant says Matt O’Riley should go abroad if he is to move this summer- unless a Premier League giant-style club comes calling - as the star is linked with another Celtic exit destination.
The midfielder shone last season and it has attracted several transfer links. Man Utd are said to have been tracking him since 2022 while Atletico Madrid had advances knocked back in January.
Interest in his services will again arise this summer as Celtic face a fight to keep a hold of him. Hoops favourite Grant has weighed in on the midfielder and what could come next for him. He believes that the foreign route could be the way to go, but Liverpool and Man Utd are used as curveball examples of how that picture could change
He told Go Radio: “If we lose him, I would be saying to him, who is going to take him in England? I am looking at it and thinking if it is none of the big guns, the top six as they say, if it’s none of them I would go abroad then if that is the case.
“I genuinely would. Yes, you can go to your Manchester United’s and Liverpool’s and all that, then that is slightly different, there is no getting away from that. If Celtic get the money they want for him. His qualities could definitely play La Liga, Serie A.”
It could be a busy summer in midfield for the Hoops. Paulo Bernardo is linked with coming in and making his Celtic loan spell from Benfica permanent, with talks underway over that package.
