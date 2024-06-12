Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scott McKenna is considering a return to the Premiership after a four year stint at Nottingham Forest

Scotland international Scott McKenna has hinted that he would consider a return to the Scottish Premiership with either Celtic or Rangers this summer.

The former Aberdeen star is a free agent after running down his contract at Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old enjoyed a successful four-year stint at the City Ground after arriving for £3m in 2020 and was a key part of the team in 2021/22 to end the club’s 23-year hiatus from the top-flight.

McKenna was trusted to play 20 matches in the Premier League following promotion but was sent out on loan to Danish side FC Copenhagen in the final year of his contract. He struggled with injuries and was limited to just 13 league appearances in the capital but was a part of the team which reached the round of 16 ahead of both Manchester United and Galatasaray.

The defender did enough to earn a place in Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad and is now hoping to use the tournament as the perfect opportunity to put himself in the shop window.

However, he was keen to mention that he will not discuss his future in much detail until Scotland’s Euro 2024 fate is resolved as he aims to put his full focus on the tournament in Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is just natural when you have got teams the size of Celtic and Rangers.” McKenna said when asked about Celtic and Rangers links.

“I know a lot of people who support both teams, so it is going to happen. They are going to question you, but there is nothing to tell.

“I’m without a club, so I think I would need to consider anything. There is nothing as of now, so there is nothing to think about.

“For me, that is completely on the back burner - I just have to do everything I can in training to try and get whatever minutes I can on the pitch here. Anything after that will take care of itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is no bigger stage if you are on the pitch to put you in the shop window. I can only do that by first and foremost training well and trying to get in the manager’s thoughts.

“To be honest, I am open to anything. I would never rule anything out.

“In terms of the speculation, that’s all it’s ever been. It has never really gone any further than that and, until there is anything more, I don’t really have anything to think about.

‘There’s been no contract talks anywhere, really. My sole focus is to try and get as many minutes as I can here if the opportunity arises. There’s no bigger shop window.”