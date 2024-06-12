Caoimhin Kelleher has established himself as one of the best backup goalkeepers in Europe, let alone just in the Premier League. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Liverpool man is said to be tempted by Celtic as the Hoops identify a top target.

The Celtic goalkeeping race is heating up - but the Premiership champions are said to have their number one target.

It has been claimed in the Daily Mail that Peter Vindahl Jensen is firmly in Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers’ sights. He spent last season on loan at Sparta Prague from AZ, and they have triggered an option to buy, but that hasn’t proven a deterrent for Celtic. Sparta will "command a fee in excess of £4million” after making him a permanent figure.

After Joe Hart’s retirement, they suggest Jensen is the "top target" to replace him as the new number one. That comes amid claims that Liverpool back-up Caoimhin Kelleher would be ‘tempted’ by the prospect of Champions League football at Parkhead.

He shone at Liverpool last season when deputising for Alisson but spoke earlier this year to the Athletic of his number one aspirations. He said: “It was my time to show the level I believe I can perform at and the level people at the club think I’m able to play at.

“I proved that I’m good enough to play in the Premier League — I’m comfortable there. I’ve always had that belief in myself. Proving it to people was satisfying.

“I’ve had such an amazing time at Liverpool. It’s been a crazy journey for me and one that I’ve absolutely loved. I love the club, I love the fans and I have a great relationship with the players and the staff. Whether it’s here at Liverpool or somewhere else, I do feel the next step for me is to be a number one.”