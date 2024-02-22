Celtic star given Parkhead transfer exit plan as path to Hoops future comes with a twist
Maik Nawrocki has been tipped to make a loan move out of Celtic after a tough start to life in Hoops.
The centre-back came in as a highly-rated defender from Polish side Legia Warsaw last summer. But he has been unable to find a regular spot in the team after an early injury in his Celtic career, appearing nine times for the club.
That is a total of 571 minutes, or around six-and-a-half full matches. A fee in the region of £4.3m is claimed to have been paid for the defender.
Celtic hero Dariusz Dziekanowski, who also played for Legia and was capped over 60 times by Poland, reckons Nawrocki may be unhappy about not playing in Glasgow. A loan move out could give him just the boost he needs.
Dziekanowski told the Daily Record: "I thought Nawrocki played quite well in the first few weeks but unfortunately got injured.
“It took him some time to get back to fitness but it’s been difficult to get into the starting line-up. I know he’ll be unhappy at not playing, as every player would be, but it is his own hands. This is a big chance for him to play for a massive club.
“They might say ‘We paid a lot of money for this player, why does he not play?’. But the manager will see his progress and what he’s doing in training and in games.
“He has a very good manager there and he will be learning from him. I am sure Celtic have a plan for him. It might be to gradually get him into the team – or maybe go out on loan for six months and then come back stronger."