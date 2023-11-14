Celtic star says they must use 'top class' teammate even more

Matt O'Riley believes one of his current Celtic Park comrades could be utilised even more by Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic go into the current international break top of the Scottish Premiership on the back of a 6-0 hammering of Aberdeen in Glasgow.

The Hoops are eight points clear of rivals Rangers in second, although the Ibrox club do have a game in hand, and have won four of their last five league matches. One player who continues to earn plaudits is midfielder Matt O'Riley and the Denmark under 21 international recently spoke to the PA.

He was full of praise for teammate Kyogo Furuhashi but believes they could utilise certain aspects og the Japanese forwards' game even more.

He said: “Me and him have a really good relationship on the pitch and I think probably 70 percent of the assists I have for Celtic have been for him, and that shows how good he is to play with, and how easy is to play with him. His movement’s top class.

"I actually think we need to use his runs a little bit more because his movement’s so good. He deserves the ball to be given to him because he works hard to create the space for himself. We need to keep utilising him because he’s our best goalscorer and that would be helpful going forwards.”

O'Riley also spoke about Sunday's 6-0 mauling of Aberdeen which came on the back of them losing by the same scoreline to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League earlier in the week.

He said: "I think a result like that was pending in the league, to be honest. We’ve put in enough good performances and it was time – with the utmost respect – that we gave someone a real doing.

“There were a lot of chances created and it could’ve been more. It was needed. I shanked one from about three yards, so was a questionable finish. But we were on it right from the start with our runs in behind.

"We let them know they were going to be in for a game right from the start and we maintained that level throughout. We tire teams out, the way we play. And I think when you are 3-0 down at Celtic Park and you have been running for 90 minutes and haven’t had much of the ball, naturally you are going to be tired.