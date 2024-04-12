Ibrox hero leaps to Celtic defence in Rangers penalty debate as the 'only' reason Beaton gave spot-kick named
Alan Hutton has named the only reason why John Beaton handed Rangers a penalty vs Celtic as he suggests VAR planted the seed of doubt.
Debate has swirled over the Alistair Johnston tackle on Wolves loanee Fabio Silva, that ref Beaton initially handed the Rangers forward a booking for diving. He was asked to consult the monitor and the yellow was overturned, and a spot-kick awarded.
James Tavernier scored from 12 yards and the derby eventually ended 3-3. Celtic are a point ahead at the top of the Premiership but Rangers have a game in hand against Dundee. Former Ibrox right-back Hutton felt sorry for Johnston and he thought Beaton’s initial call was correct.
He told Football Insider: “I feel for Alistair Johnston. I’m a full-back, so I take that into consideration! Everyone knows that I support Rangers, but I still try to see it the way it should be seen. I think Johnston gets a nick on the ball, so from a defender’s point of view, he touches the ball first.
“I didn’t think it was a penalty. I think Beaton gets it right with his first decision but when asked to look at the monitor, you’re always thinking whether you’ve made a mistake. Where you see Johnston’s leg, he flicks the ball and then his leg hits Silva’s thigh.
“That’s the only reason I can see as to why Beaton gave it – because he sees the contact. All day, Fabio Silva was throwing himself to the ground and it was getting a little bit annoying. Overall, Johnston will feel unlucky because he did get the ball first.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.