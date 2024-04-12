Frimpong was once at Celtic.

Jeremie Frimpong has addressed summer transfer rumours surrounding him as he aims to repeat what he earned as a Celtic player.

Last month, it was reported that Manchester United and Man City were both chasing down the right-back who is shining for Bayer Leverkusen. Xabi Alonso’s side beat West Ham 2-0 in their Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday to put one foot in the last four.

Frimpong has notched an impressive double figure tally in goals and assists this term from right-back, as Leverkusen close in on the Bundesliga title. It has resulted in speculation that Celtic will no doubt be paying attention to, as it’s claimed a £35m release clause can be activated this summer.

That has Man Utd and Man City - who Celtic signed the Dutch international from in 2019 - on alert. Any deal for Frimpong this summer would spark a Hoops cash rush as they have a sell-on clause included in the 2021 deal that took the star from Parkhead to Germany.

Speaking to Welt, Frimpong insisted all he is focused on is football rather than burning rumours: “I'm in Leverkusen at the moment. It's an exciting season. My whole focus is on that. I don’t worry about staying or things like that.”