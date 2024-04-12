£35M Man Utd transfer target addresses burning summer rumours as he aims to repeat what he achieved at Celtic
Jeremie Frimpong has addressed summer transfer rumours surrounding him as he aims to repeat what he earned as a Celtic player.
Last month, it was reported that Manchester United and Man City were both chasing down the right-back who is shining for Bayer Leverkusen. Xabi Alonso’s side beat West Ham 2-0 in their Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday to put one foot in the last four.
Frimpong has notched an impressive double figure tally in goals and assists this term from right-back, as Leverkusen close in on the Bundesliga title. It has resulted in speculation that Celtic will no doubt be paying attention to, as it’s claimed a £35m release clause can be activated this summer.
That has Man Utd and Man City - who Celtic signed the Dutch international from in 2019 - on alert. Any deal for Frimpong this summer would spark a Hoops cash rush as they have a sell-on clause included in the 2021 deal that took the star from Parkhead to Germany.
Speaking to Welt, Frimpong insisted all he is focused on is football rather than burning rumours: “I'm in Leverkusen at the moment. It's an exciting season. My whole focus is on that. I don’t worry about staying or things like that.”
With Europa League and DFB-Pokal glory on the agenda too, Frimpong is seeking a Treble like he won during his time as a Celtic player in 2020. That has him keen to repeat the feat with Leverkusen: “That was a great feeling. I play football because I like winning trophies - as many trophies as possible."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.