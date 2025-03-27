The latest news with Celtic and Rangers gearing up for the return of the Scottish Premiership this weekend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers are getting ready to go again on the domestic front after March’s international break ended in heartbreak for Scotland last Sunday in the Nations League play-offs.

Brendan Rodgers’ side host Hearts this Saturday on home turf and are 13 points clear at summit. The Hoops are sweating over the fitness of Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel but are otherwise in fine fettle despite losing out in the recent Old Firm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ibrox team meanwhile travel to Dens Park for an evening kick-off against Dundee on Saturday hoping to build on that Parkhead victory earlier this month. Off the pitch is where most of the talk is at with the 49ers Enterprises’ takeover bid continuing to progress.

Celtic hope to fend off transfer interest in key player by offering bumper deal

Daizen Maeda has shone since the departure of fellow countryman Kyogo Furuhashi in the January transfer window - and the Hoops are looking to tie down the attacker to a new contract.

The in-form Japanese star’s current deal runs out in the summer of 2027 but he is likely to attract suitors this summer from across Europe after impressing in the Champions League. He’s bagged 28 goals already this campaign and is the frontrunner to win the PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year for his key role in Celtic’s relentless title charge.

The Scottish Sun claim Celtic are preparing to offer a new contract to Maeda in the near future. The winger-turned-striker is set to make his 150th appearance for the club this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking previously, boss Rodgers admitted that he was expecting interest after Maeda’s Champions League campaign.

“I would think Daizen would be getting interest.” he said. "If you’re doing it at a Champions League level, you’re showing you can do it on that stage. If you’re scoring goals like he has, working as hard as he does, then of course that will always bring attention.

"Daizen is a great symbol for our team and the collective, he brings the highest level of intensity we want. He is deserving of everything he’s getting so far, and he’s developing as a football player."

Rangers pre-contract signing set to face off against new Ibrox team-mates

Lyall Cameron will join the Glasgow giants this summer after penning a pre-contract agreement with Rangers back in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he is set to play against his new club this Saturday with Dundee boss Tony Docherty rubbishing any claims that he wouldn’t want to play the midfielder.

Speaking to The Courier, the Dens Park gaffer revealed: “Lyall is a consummate professional. He’ll do all he can. You’ve seen that in his recent performances. He was outstanding against Dundee United, Josh Mulligan as well. Lyall is gutted he doesn’t get his goal because of the VAR intervention. Lyall showed with that performance his absolute commitment towards Dundee Football Club and it’ll be no different on Saturday.”

Cameron however has been nursing an Achilles issue but the expectation is that he will be fit to face Barry Ferguson’s side.

“It’s a chronic injury,” Docherty explained. “It’s one you need to really manage properly in terms of how much you’re training. Hopefully, we’ll get the balance right with that. I think you can see that particularly in his performance last Sunday. Hopefully, it’ll be the same going into this one. If we manage that slight niggle he’s got properly, he’ll be 100 per cent going into the game.”