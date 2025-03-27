The latest news with Rangers and Celtic getting ready for the Premiership return this weekend.

Rangers and Celtic are getting ready to go again on the domestic front after March’s international break.

The Light Blues are riding high after winning against their bitter rivals last time out. They also have a takeover by 49ers Enterprises bubbling away in the background with a place in the Europa League last eight also awaiting for them, in the form of two clashes against Athletic Bilbao.

It’s the Hoops who are doing all the smiling domestically, still on course for the Premiership title and a Treble. Celtic face off against Hearts at Parkhead on Saturday. Then, Rangers play Dundee at Dens Park, so here are the latest headlines when it comes to both sides of the Old Firm.

John McGinn view on Celtic star

Kasper Schmeichel was injured on international duty for Denmark, leaving the Celtic goalkeeper department in a state of flux. Viljami Sinisalo is poised for a first Premiership appearance since joining last summer from Aston Villa. Stephen McGinn has provided an insight, aided by knowledge from brother and Villans captain, John.

He said on Go Radio: “Obviously, I think he performed really well before the Euros at Andam Park for Finland. I know from when he signed for Celtic, John spoke highly of his attributes and probably wasn't quite ready to be a Celtic goalkeeper. It might work in terms of Kasper Schmeichel. I think he'll play one more season. The timing of it might work.

“But the bet is for Celtic now, it's that game at Ibrox and it's the Scottish Cup. During the game, you see an injury, people walking off, but it's always a worse sign. You see people leave the ground in a boot. You almost right away know that this is a long term. You see a goalkeeper leaving in a sling. You immediately think about what does that mean for the rest of the season. They've obviously bought Sinisalo, Finnish Internationalist.

“It might just be up to the young man to take his chance. He's had to wait patiently all season and the making of a Celtic goalkeeper is can he step in and go and secure the treble.”

Rangers face Nico Rakin scrap

Nico Raskin has been a top performer for Rangers under interim gaffer Barry Ferguson, having started the surge under Philippe Clement. Teammate, Cyriel Dessers, admits the club are going to face a fight to keep him following a strong outing for Belgium.

Dessers told Sporza: “Of course, I see him at work every day and he is a strong player in a team full of internationals. So, I know he can handle that level. He is doing really well and with this match with De Rode Duivels, there will be interest from other teams. I sometimes have those conversations with him, also because I am older.

“I think he can go very far. In Serie A, I saw players in the 6 who are no better than Nico, so he can go to the sub-top in a top competition. But it is important to take the right step towards a competition and a team that suit his style. But if he continues to evolve like this, it’ll happen automatically. Although we need him for the timebeing before he takes that big step.

“Nico is a very relaxed guy but really obsessed with the game. He is always busy with the video analysts and asks questions to the trainer. That shows his enormous winning mentality. He is a fighter on the pitch, and he likes to work hard, run a lot and play good matches. He’s also in the gym and is busy with his body. He is a professional through and through.”