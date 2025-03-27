The BBC have had a go at answering a long running debate when it comes to Rangers, Celtic, Man Utd and more.

It’s a question that will spawn a different answer depending on who you ask - and that’s especially the case when it comes to Rangers plus Celtic.

The age-old trope of which club is bigger when it comes to the Old Firm rivals can take on many different forms. Now, the BBC have had their own go at ranking which of Rangers or Celtic is the biggest club, conducting their findings as part of new research into the UK’s largest football team overall.

Rangers and Celtic both manage to find their way into the top 10. But what one comes out on top of the other?

Where do Rangers and Celtic rank in UK’s biggest football clubs?

A methodology has been used to break down the findings of this report. Silverware is one of the metrics that is used as a barometer but there are other factors too. There’s revenue, social media presence, stadium capacity and league positions all part of the formula to see who is the biggest and best in the land.

By the end of the process, 250 members of staff were asked to deliver a verdict by making a list of their top 10 sides across the country. Despite their struggles in the last decade, Manchester United still come out on top as the biggest in the UK with Liverpool second and Arsenal third.

Manchester City make up the top four amid their trophy haul under Pep Guardiola. So where do Rangers and Celtic fit into it? Well, it’s the Hoops who are ranked the biggest in Scotland, sitting fifth and impressively above both Chelsea and Tottenham. Rangers slot into eighth in the list which is still ahead of Aston Villa and Newcastle United, who make up the top 10.

Last time out in the Old Firm

Both sides return to Premiership action this weekend but it was Rangers who won the big derby in Glasgow previously, beating Celtic 3-2 at Parkhead. Interim manager Barry Ferguson told Rangers TV: “It is a brilliant feeling, I am delighted for the players, everyone involved on the staff and most importantly the 2,500 supporters who were here. Hopefully we have sent them home happy and the hundreds of thousands watching on TV. I have to give them huge credit, their application was what I want from a football team, mixed in with good football.

Brendan Rodgers conceded to Celtic TV: “It was a disappointing result. It’s never nice to lose these games. In the first-half we went behind early, and that gave them a good feeling in the game. We had opportunities in the first-half but I don’t think we played well enough or had great control of the game. There were too many misplaced passes and just not aggressive enough in our game. In saying that, Jack Butland made some really good saves.

“We made a change at half-time, came out and got the early goal and then you could feel the energy in the stadium, and we were in a really good place. It was a fantastic goal, and then at 2-1 we have the impetus in the game, and when we got to 2-2, I felt there was only one team that was going to win the game. We had opportunities. So I felt that probably a draw – they were better in the first half and we were better in the second-half – but if you don’t defend well enough, that can happen.”