The latest Celtic transfer news stories and Rangers transfer news as the Glasgow clubs prepare for the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season.

It’s now the start of July and the summer transfer has been open for a few weeks with both Celtic and Rangers having completed deals for new players.

The Hoops will kick off their 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season at home to Ross County while Michael Beale’s side make the trip to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock. Both clubs will be expecting even more new faces in the door before those matches and there are plenty of rumours doing the rounds.

Rangers are said to be ‘closing in’ on the £4.5 million signing of another striker as the Ibrox side continue to strengthen their attacking options. Elsewhere, a now former Celtic star is tipped for superstardom by his club boss after completing a bumper exit from Celtic Park. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories on Saturday, July 1:

Rangers ‘close in’ on £4.5m transfer deal

According to the Daily Mail, Rangers are ‘finally set’ to clinch a £4.5 million deal for Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers after months of speculation. The 28-year old forward looks set to become Michael Beale’s sixth signing of the summer.

The Belgian born Nigerian international scored seven goals in 29 appearances across all competitions for the Italian side who were relegated from the Serie A. The previous season he was on loan at Feyenoord where he had netted a hugely impressive 20 goals in all competitions.

Former Celtic start set to become ‘superstar’

Per a report from the Scottish Sun, Nuno Espirito Santo has promised Jota he will make him a ‘superstar’ in Saudi Arabia once his £20 million move from Celtic is finalised. It is also claimed that the former Wolves boss has been tracking his fellow Portuguese for a year.

