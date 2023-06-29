The 2023/24 season is edging closer with players expected to return for pre-season training over the coming days.

Scottish football fans are counting down the days until the start of the 2023/24 campaign and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will hope his players return fit and healthy for the start of pre-season.

The former Liverpool and Leicester City boss, who has returned to the club for a second spell in charge, will welcome his players back next week.

Unlike previous years, the Hoops don’t have to negotiate Champions League qualifiers for a second consecutive year having already booked their spot in the group stages of Europe’s elite club tournament by retaining the Scottish Premiership title last season.

So how are Celtic’s pre-season plans shaping up? GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know...

When do Celtic return for pre-season training?

The first-team squad are expected return to pre-season training on Monday, July 3. The players will arrive at the club’s Lennoxtown base to carry out their usual testing with analysts and the Celtic medical team before taking to the grass pitches.

Which players have Celtic signed so far this summer?

Odin Thiago Holm - central midfielder (Valerenga, €3.00m)

New Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has made just ONE new addition to date, but is close to sealing his second summer arrival with versatile Melbourne City forward Marco Tilio expected to arrive in Scotland over the coming days after a transfer fee and personal terms were agreed with the player’s representatives. The 21-year-old is currently awaiting the green light to obtain a work permit. The Hoops have also been linked with moves for South Korean midfielder Yang Hyun-Jun, who plies his trade with Gangwon.

Are Celtic travelling abroad for pre-season training camp?

Celtic have confirmed they will fly out to a European destination - yet to be announced - for a short training camp. Brendan Rodgers will put his players through their paces to get the squad he has inherited up to full fitness after the Northern Irishman suceeded Ange Postecoglou in the Parkhead hotseat.

What friendlies have Celtic scheduled?

Celtic currently have three friendly matches lined up in July and August. They will travel across the globe to the Far East for a tour of Japan, with fixtures against top J-League opposition in the shape of Yokohama F. Marinos and Gamba Osaka.

The Hoops had then planned a trip to South Korea to face Wolves, but the English Premier League side have cancelled their visit leaving Celtic with a decision to make over whether to search for replacement opponents at relatively short notice.

Upon their return to Glasgow’s East End, a third match has been confirmed with Brendan Rodgers’ men facing La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao at Celtic Park in a match that will see the club honour veteran winger James Forrest during his testimonial. It will be their final warm up prior to the Scottish Premiership curtain-raiser the following weekend.

Yokohama F. Marinos vs Celtic - Nissan Stadium, Yokohama (Wednesday, July 19 - 11.00am kick off)

Gamba Osaka vs Celtic - Panasonic Stadium, Suita (Saturday, July 22 - 11.00 am kick off)

Celtic vs Athletic Bilbao - Parkhead (Tuesday, August 1 - 7.30pm kick off)

When are the dates for Champions League group stage fixtures?

Celtic will kick off their European campaign in the Champions League group stages. The Parkhead side are in Pot 4 and will have to wait until Thursday, August 31 for the draw to take place.

Matchday One: September 19/20

Matchday Two: October 3/4

Matchday Three: October 24/25

Matchday Four: November 7/8

Matchday Five: November 28/29

Matchday Six: December 12/13

The 26 teams confirmed so far...

POT 1 - Manchester City, Sevilla, Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Feyenoord

POT 2 - Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Porto, Arsenal

POT 3 - Shakthar Donetsk, Red Bull Salzburg, AC Milan, Lazio, Red Star Belgrade

POT 4 - Real Sociedad, CELTIC, Newcastle United, Union Berlin, Lens

When does the cinch Premiership 2023/24 season start?