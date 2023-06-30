Rangers will begin their SPL campaign on the road before returning to the Ibrox to welcome the visit of Livingston on August 12.

Rangers will be hoping to ensure bitter rivals Celtic don't make it three Scottish Premiership titles on the bounce next season and the side's title challenge will begin with a trip to Kilmarnock.

The Gers challenged the Bhoys for much of the last campaign but ultimately finished in second place, seven points behind Ange Postecoglou's side.

It's been a summer of change at Celtic Park this summer with Postecoglou moving to Spurs and Brendan Rodgers returning . There's no doubt that Mick Beale and Rangers will be hoping to make the most of any transitory problems.

The first Old Firm derby of the year will take place at the Ibrox on September 3. Rangers will play their first home game of the season against Livingston on August 12.

It all starts with that visit to Kilmarnock and here's how Rangers have fared against the side in their last 10 meetings.

Rangers 3 - 1 Kilmarnock, March 2023

Ryan Kent of Rangers vies with Ryan Alebiosu of Kilmarnock in March

Rangers were 3-0 up at half-time in March and a second-half Jeriel Dorsett goal for Kilmarnock wasn't enough to launch a comeback.

Kilmarnock 2 - 3 Rangers, January 2023

Alfredo Morelos bagged a brace to inspire a Rangers comeback in a memorable January meeting which featured a red card for Daniel Armstrong of Kilmarnock.

Rangers 2 - 0 Kilmarnock, August 2022

Alfredo Morelos made his first appearance of the season in this convincing win for Rangers.

Rangers 1 - 0 Kilmarnock, February 2021

Ryan Jack celebrates scoring against Kilmarnock in February 2021 (Image: Getty Images)

A first-half Ryan Jack goal was enough for Rangers to secure this win in a tight-fought affair.

Kilmarnock 0 - 1 Rangers, November 2020

Rangers went nine points clear of Celtic with this win over Kilmarnock thanks to an early James Tavernier penalty.

Rangers 2 - 0 Kilmarnock, August 2020

Kemar Roofe ended his goal drought in this 2-0 win with Ryan Kent also on the scoresheet and picking up man of the match.

Kilmarnock 2 - 1 Rangers, February 2020

Eamonn Brophy netted two minutes before two time to secure a late win for Kilmarnock back in February 2020.

Rangers 1 - 0 Kilmarnock, December 2019

Alfredo Morelo came off the bench to break a resilient Kilmarnock defence in this 1-0 win.

Kilmarnock 1 - 2 Rangers, August 2019

Connor Goldson bagged a stoppage time header in the opening Scottish Premiership of the 2019/20 campaign.

Kilmarnock 2 - 1 Rangers, May 2019

