Celtic landed the winger earlier this year to boost their attacking options

Pundit Marvin Bartley has described Celtic winger Nicolas Kuhn’s performances so far this season as ‘breathtaking’.

The former Queen of the South boss has been impressed with what he has seen from the attacker recently. The Hoops landed the former Germany youth international in the January transfer window this year to give them something different going forward. He has since adapted well to life in Scotland and is becoming a key man for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Kuhn, who is 24-years-old, scored a late winner for Celtic in their 2-1 win away at Ross County last time out. Defender Alistair Johnston was also on the scoresheet in the Highlands as the Glasgow outfit picked up another three points in the league.

Bartley has been full of praise for him and has said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard: “He’s been brilliant, he really has. I think we spoke about it last week on the show, you speak about not writing players off too early because many Celtic fans last season did. But this season, he’s really taken a game by the scruff of the neck on so many occasions whether he starts or comes on as a sub. He’s been absolutely brilliant, breathtaking for them if I’m honest.

The ex-Hibernian and Livingston midfielder also added: “They wear you down Celtic. Mentally and physically, when they’re moving the ball, even when you’re bringing on substitutes, even if you’re winning against them, you think, wow, I have to deal with these players now.

“They’re fresh-legged, and as Brendan said, the players don’t stop. When you’ve got good players that are willing to work extremely hard, often on the ball, that’s a sign of a real good team, and Celtic are showing that in abundance.”

Meanwhile, Celtic boss Rodgers has said: “I think what we are seeing with him (Kuhn) is consistency. He came out of a difficult period last season in January, and he had issues.

“He showed it in spells and at training as the season went on. The big thing for Nicolas was pre-season and he had a really good pre-season with us which solidified all the principles that we wanted and he has done really. He also got himself into good condition.”

Kuhn started his career in his native country with spells at TSV Klein Heidorn, 1. FC Wunstorf, FC St. Pauli and RB Leipzig. He moved over to Holland as a youngster to join Ajax in 2018 and spent two years in Amsterdam.

The Wunstorf-born man joined Bayern Munich in 2020 and was a regular for their B team. He then had a loan spell away at Erzgebirge Aue to get some experience under his belt before heading out the Allianz Arena exit door on a permanent basis when Rapid Wien came calling.

Kuhn was a hit during his days in Austria and fired seven goals in 51 games before Celtic landed him. He has since carried on his form with the Hoops and has found the net on nine occasions in 29 outings.