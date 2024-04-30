Celtic’s Matt O’Riley

Matt O’Riley admits transfer speculation did have an impact on him - but he insists he’s back on the right Celtic track.

The midfielder has been a star performer at Parkhead since joining from MK Dons in 2022. That attracted Atletico Madrid interest in January and they failed in a bid to sign him, but it was something new for O’Riley to deal with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diego Simeone’s side could revive their interest in the summer but more than the La Liga giants are watching Celtic’s playmaker. Manchester United have reportedly been scouting him since 2022 and Girona are also claimed to be keen.

Speaking after his nomination for PFA Scotland Player of the Year, O’Riley opened up on how transfer chat hit him. He said: "It has been eventful. It has been really fun. I have learned a lot.

"Naturally, when you are doing well there is a lot of noise around you. I have had to manage things on and off the pitch and that has made me grow a lot as a person.

"It was tough at first. It was something new. I am sure if something like that happened in the future I would be able to manage it better. I don't think I managed it badly, it is just that something like that has never happened to me before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is naturally there at the back of your mind and the first few games were tough. I addressed it off the pitch with my friend who I speak with and I have got back on track.

“I don't think I need to put any pressure on myself and, when I do, all it takes is one fall to add that bit of pressure on yourself.

"That is something I have tried to really manage and over the course of the season I have dealt with it better and better. We have enough good players and it is not like the whole world is resting on my shoulders and they are depending on me.