A Celtic star has been touted as a transfer remedy to an Arsenal problem.

One Celtic star has been suggested as a possible fix to the issues being experience by Arsenal right now.

Fans of the Gunners are desperate to see a striker signed this window after being left to rue missed chances in FA Cup elimination to Manchester United. Their woes have been compounded by the news forward Gabriel Jesus has reportedly suffered a serious knee injury.

That has prompted suggestions and tips from all corners over who should be brought in. It was a debate that was rife on Jeff Stelling and Ally McCoist’s morning talkSPORT show, where a Celtic star was thrown into the mix.

Kyogo has turned himself into a Parkhead hero since arriving from Japan, with 85 goals in 162 matches, scoring 12 times this campaign. He was at the centre of a bizarre transfer mix-up this month when MLS side Atlanta United mistakenly unveiled him as a signing.

Amid several names being battered about the airwaves, Stelling brought up that Kyogo was one name that kept cropping up, and put it to Rangers icon McCoist about the chances of such a deal happening. It wouldn’t be the only Arsenal and Celtic rumour this month, with Kieran Tierney said to be firmly in Hoops sights over a a Parkhead return.

On Kyogo, McCoist said: “I’ll probably annoy a lot of people by saying I am not sure he would handle the physical side of it with teams... the proper physicality of the league down here. I tell you what he can do, he is as good a finisher I have seen in a long time. He can put the ball in the back of the net. So, I don’t see it happening, but that man can score goals.”

Fears were sparked at the weekend by some fans after muted celebrations from the striker after netting vs Ross County. Boss Brendan Rodgers said ahead of the midweek Premiership clash with Dundee: “ I think you always have to be ready, and that's our message. But for him, at this moment in time, he's happy, he's working well, scoring goals, and enjoying his football.

“People will always look into something, he didn't celebrate enough, or he didn't do this, or he didn't do that. I see him every day. I see his work, I see his intensity – maybe he scores so much that he doesn't really have to celebrate madly all the time. Or maybe he was too cold.

“But no, he's just the same guy. There's always speculation, and I'm not scared of the speculation. There'll always be wee bits and pieces around him, but no, he's fine, and he'll travel.”