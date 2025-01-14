Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic and Tottenham are said to be on the transfer prowl for an emerging star.

Celtic are said to have extended an invite to an emerging talent as they look to beat Tottenham, Liverpool and others to his signature.

Brendan Rodgers has spoken recently of his eagerness to strengthen his squad for the rest of the season ahead. But there can also be looks to the future by bringing in stars who are thought of ones who could make an impact in the future.

Mason Melia is an exciting talent over in Ireland at St Patrick’s Athletic and he has been attracting interest. Celtic have had success in the Irish market of late, Liam Scales making himself a regular after a loan at Aberdeen, following a move from Shamrock Rovers.

Johnny Kenny meanwhile is set for a shot at the first team after his loan with Rovers in the League of Ireland. Tottenham are said to have invited the teenager for a visit before the festive period in December as they look to tempt him, and now Celtic have taken a leaf out of their book.

The Irish Mirror claim “Melia’s visit to the Scottish champions is believed to have taken place last week, as Brendan Rodgers’ side extended a similar invitation to the one that took the 17-year-old to Tottenham before Christmas.”

It is also stated that it’s not just Celtic and Tottenham who are on the case. “Liverpool and Crystal Palace are among some of the other clubs linked with the teen sensation” it’s suggested. He played 41 times for Pat’s last season, including 14 league starts.

The report goes on to state that “Spurs and Celtic appear to be leading the race for the striker.” There is a train of thought that “ Melia is thought to be close to a decision on his future, with Spurs and Celtic, and some other Premier League clubs, eagerly awaiting a call. Currently, Celtic have Kyogo, Adam Idah and Kenny to use in the senior ranks at Parkhead.