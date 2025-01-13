Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic transfer business has been discussed.

Brendan Rodgers says he will never keep a player who doesn’t want to be at Celtic within his squad.

The Hoops head into a midweek Premiership tussle with Dundee amid speculation surrounding several key players. Cameron Carter-Vickers, Nicolas Kuhn and Kyogo have all been linked with moves elsewhere as the January transfer window nears its halfway marker.

Rodgers says the club have back-up plans for stars who leave and he insists the rule stands under his watch that players won’t be held against their will. He said: “All these what-ifs scenarios you have to be. I think the biggest thing is, if a player doesn't want to be here, then go.

“And then it's at that point, then the club has to get the best possible deal. So I don't ever see the point of keeping someone who doesn't want to be here. For us it's all eventualities. That's what we prepare for, whether it's injuries, whether it's transfers. I

“I think you always have to be ready, and that's our message. But for him (Kyogo), at this moment in time, he's happy, he's working well, scoring goals, and enjoying his football.”

The boss will welcome Luis Palma back into his squad for Dundee after the death of a grandparent but there’s speculation he could depart Celtic this month. Rodgers also is ‘certainly’ looking to add to his squad. He added: “We'll certainly try our very best. We want to improve the squad, absolutely. I don't have a number.

“I'd love to give you a number, but I don't have a number, because we may want to, but it might not be possible. But we certainly want to add to the squad and give it a freshness, and that'll hopefully help us going forward. I spoke to Luis just the other day, and he's a great guy. Everyone loves him here.

“He's a brilliant lad, works hard every day, trains every day, and probably not getting the game time of what he would like. And if that allows some players to go out, then that can and may still happen. But at this moment in time, he's here and a part of the squad. He’s back now. It was just something that happened overnight.

“I sensed with him the feeling to sit on a coach three and a half hours, going up north, probably wasn't going to be the best thing for him. So I just gave him the weekend, be with his family, and then reset again after the weekend. So he's come back in, and it's a hard time for him, losing both grandparents so close. But he's ready to go again, and we'll be part of the squad tomorrow.”