Celtic star makes transfer confession over Parkhead status as Brendan Rodgers delivered big boost
A Celtic star has admitted he thought he was going to have to seek a transfer elsewhere last summer - but is now looking forward to a long-term Parkhead future.
Liam Scales has put pen to paper on a new deal that will run until the summer of 2028. He spent last season out on loan at Aberdeen after failing to make inroads into the Hoops side, following his 2021 move from Shamrock Rovers.
Scales has been a mainstay at left-centre-back after Carl Starfelt’s exit, and is now rewarded for his efforts. During last summer’s transfer window, however, the Irish international thought he would have to be going to alternative clubs for regular football.
A desire to kick on is now clear, with a tight title race with Rangers ongoing. He said: “It has to be right for everyone and that is where it can get a bit sticky and take time. I’d rather it take time than be rushed.
“It goes on in the background. My agent deals with it but it’s good to have it done. I think it has gone well for me. At the start of the season I didn’t picture myself in this position. As a whole it has been successful.
“At the start of the year I was just looking to play regular football. If I can get that here it’s 100% the place I want to be thought maybe I'd have to look elsewhere. That is where my head was at.”
Scales added on his delight of signing his new deal: “I am delighted to agree this new contract and commit my future to Celtic.
“I have really enjoyed working under the gaffer, and with such a great group of players this year and I look forward to doing so again in the coming seasons. I love being part of this great club and I want to do all I can to contribute to Celtic and bring our fans as much success as we can.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines