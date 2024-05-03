Celtic had the star on loan this season.

His spell at Celtic didn’t totally work out - but now Leeds United could make the star one of their prime summer targets.

With Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers in need of defensive cover during the summer to patch up his injury-hit defence, he turned to former employers Liverpool for Nat Phillips. The defender made a handful of appearances for the Parkhead side before leaving in January, but wasn’t particularly impressive across outings in the Premiership or the Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since leaving Celtic, he has gone back to Liverpool and headed back on loan again, this time to English Championship side Cardiff City. He has impressed with the Bluebirds and his form has attracted attention, with Leeds United said to have made him a target.

They are pushing for promotion to the Premier League, and former Scotland international Alan Hutton reckons he would be a smart move for Leeds, after failing to get settled at clubs like Celtic. What division they are playing in could make a difference though.

Hutton told Football Insider: “I think Ampadu and Rodon have done excellently well this season. Do they need some backup or help? Definitely.

“It’s always a good idea to strengthen the squad. Nat Phillips has been out on loans a lot in recent years and is probably looking to find a home where he can settle down and play some regular football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad