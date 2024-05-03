The Scottish Premiership returns to action on Saturday as Celtic look to keep their lead at the top of the table.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are due to face Hearts, while Rangers wait for Sunday to take on Kilmarnock.

There is still time left before the season closes for the Gers to produce another twist in this title race, especially when the two lock horns on May 11th in their penultimate Old Firm derby of the season. The Glasgow rivals will play each other again in the final of the Scottish Cup.

As we prepare for another blockbuster weekend of top flight action, let’s dive into the latest headlines for Celtic and Rangers.

Ex-Celtic star relives ‘painful’ memory

Former Celtic loanee Moritz Jenz has reflected on his short spell in Glasgow, which saw him enjoy the Old Firm derby, experience Champions League football and receive a medal for his efforts in their Premiership title run. However, the German defender still wishes he was able to enjoy the end of season celebrations with the rest of the team after Ange Postecoglou brought him to the Hoops.

Speaking to Football Scotland, Jenz looked back on his six months with Celtic and how his loan spell was cut short in January despite getting stuck straight into life at Parkhead and enjoying regular first team minutes. He found himself slipping out of favour following the return of Carl Starfelt and the signing of Yuki Kobayashi.

Jenz signed straight for Schalke on loan for the remainder of the season and went from high-flying Celtic, to suffering relegation from the Bundesliga.

"Yeah, it was quite painful. I wanted to lift a trophy,” the defender reflected. “Obviously, I got a medal at the end, but I really wanted to be there to feel the celebrations and feel lifting all of them. At that time, I was also playing in a relegation battle here which was also quite tight. It gave another bitter nod towards it. But yeah, it's okay. That's what life is but at least I won something. It's just a shame I couldn't be there."

Rangers loanee rewarded for superb April

Sam Lammers has been named the Eredivisie Player of the Month for April after his superb run with FC Utrecht. The out of favour Dutchman returned to home soil in January after being loaned out by Rangers until the end of the season.

Lammers had an inconsistent start to the campaign at Ibrox, only earning sporadic starts and producing a mixed bag of performances. However, since his move to Utrecht, he has shattered a club record by becoming the first player in Utrecht history to score a goal in seven consecutive Eredivisie games.

