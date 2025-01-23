Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic are ‘on the verge’ of striking a significant transfer deal this window.

An update has dropped on the future of Alex Valle, who has been linked with an early departure from Celtic to pursue another challenge.

Amid the ongoing speculation over Kieran Tierney’s return to Parkhead, the Spaniard’s loan spell in Glasgow could be cut short in order to facilitate a move to Italian side Como instead. Tierney’s link back to his old stomping ground has been one of the biggest talking points of the January transfer window. A new report has claimed that the left-back is now ‘on the verge’ of agreeing a pre-contract with Celtic, as he is set to become a free agent from Arsenal in the summer. He has reportedly turned down opportunities both abroad and in the Premier League in favour of rejoining Celtic for a full circle moment in his career.

If the deal comes to fruition, Valle could leave Parkhead and make the switch to Como instead. Here’s the latest being reported on the two transfer situations.

Alex Valle Celtic exit latest

According to Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, Valle is ‘getting closer’ to joining Serie A side Como, who are spearheaded by former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea icon Cesc Fabregas. The latest report claims Thursday ‘could be the day’ the switch up is finalised for Valle to join the ranks under the two-time Premier League winner.

Valle is currently on loan with Celtic from Barcelona and he is waiting on his parent club to issue the green light to return from Glasgow and immediately join the Lombardy outfit. Como are reportedly eager to see the deal happen as soon as possible.

Valle has made 19 appearances across all competitions for Celtic so far this season during his loan spell with the Scottish Premiership champions. He made a 20-minute appearance against Young Boys in their latest Champions League win, which saw the Hoops secure their place in the knockout stage play-offs.

Kieran Tierney to Celtic latest

Sky Sports recently reported that Celtic are close to agreeing pre-contract discussions with the Arsenal man, as well as the possibility of bringing him on loan this month until his contract in England expires. Valle’s move to Como heavily rests on the status of Tierney, and whether the two parties can agree a deal for the defender’s next chapter.

The general hope is for a pre-contract to be locked in and an extra push for Tierney to arrive at Parkhead this month on loan to see out his Arsenal deal, before he becomes a full-time Celtic player once again at the end of the season.

A new update from STV News has reported that Tierney is 'on the verge' of agreeing the pre-contract negotiations, which will put Celtic ‘in a strong bargaining position’ with the Premier League title hopefuls. The 27-year-old has made just four appearances in all competitions so far this season under Mikel Arteta. While a chunk of his absence was due to injury, Tierney has spent nine of the last ten Premier League fixtures on the bench, making a lone 13-minute cameo appearance against Tottenham Hotspur in that time.