The Celtic star has an uncertain future.

Yuki Kobayashi is in Celtic limbo amid contrasting reports he is on the way out of the club.

The centre-back has been frozen out of plans under Brendan Rodgers, despite a raft of changes at his position. He did not complete a transfer out of the club in January and joins the likes of James McCarthy plus Gustaf Lagerbielke with uncertain futures in Glasgow's east-end.

It has been claimed by Japanese outlet Sponichi from 'multiple sources' that the centre-back has 'confirmed' a six-month loan deal with J-League outfit Kashima. Kobayashi has not played for Celtic competitively this season, but Football Scotland now claim that the defender signed from Vissel Kobe in 2023 has yet to agree a move out.

Next up for Rodgers and co before the international break is St Johnstone at home after they booked a Scottish Cup semi-final spot with a win over Livingston last weekend. Speaking with Celtic TV this week, the boss said of that challenge: "They will be diligent, even though we should have won the game at the beginning of the season, we drew 0-0, we missed chances and they showed courage to defend the way they did.

"In Perth, the first half wasn't our level, the tempo of the game. We took the game to a really high level (in second half) and it was difficult for St Johnstone to stay with us.