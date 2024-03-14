Celtic star in transfer limbo as 'confirmed' exit deal not all it seems amid Parkhead uncertainty
Yuki Kobayashi is in Celtic limbo amid contrasting reports he is on the way out of the club.
The centre-back has been frozen out of plans under Brendan Rodgers, despite a raft of changes at his position. He did not complete a transfer out of the club in January and joins the likes of James McCarthy plus Gustaf Lagerbielke with uncertain futures in Glasgow's east-end.
It has been claimed by Japanese outlet Sponichi from 'multiple sources' that the centre-back has 'confirmed' a six-month loan deal with J-League outfit Kashima. Kobayashi has not played for Celtic competitively this season, but Football Scotland now claim that the defender signed from Vissel Kobe in 2023 has yet to agree a move out.
Next up for Rodgers and co before the international break is St Johnstone at home after they booked a Scottish Cup semi-final spot with a win over Livingston last weekend. Speaking with Celtic TV this week, the boss said of that challenge: "They will be diligent, even though we should have won the game at the beginning of the season, we drew 0-0, we missed chances and they showed courage to defend the way they did.
"In Perth, the first half wasn't our level, the tempo of the game. We took the game to a really high level (in second half) and it was difficult for St Johnstone to stay with us.
"That is the key for us, consistency and mentality, to keep the game at a high level. When we arrive at that moment then the team looks like a very good team."
