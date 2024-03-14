Former Premier League chief makes explosive Celtic claim about Rodgers as he goes on jaw-dropping rant
A former Premier League chief executive has explosively claimed Brendan Rodgers is done at Celtic - and working on borrowed time.
The Irishman returned to the club in the summer, having controversially left in 2019 for Leicester City. His second coming has been rocky in parts, with Rangers ahead in the Premiership title race with nine games to go and the board coming under mounting pressure for transfer business.
There have also been criticisms of Rodgers' style of play. Nothing is decided yet, but former Aston Villa, Aberdeen and Everton chief Keith Wyness expects the Celtic boss to be replaced within a couple of years, even if he wins the league this year.
Failure to do so will have him out by the summer, he claims in a blistering tirade against the 51-year-old. Wyness told Football Insider: “I wouldn’t be surprised to see a change in manager in the off-season. I don’t know if Rodgers was the right pick.
"It’s not a happy ship. It does seem to be on the pitch where the failings have come. It certainly seems that they’ve been underperforming in some pretty key games. If you’re not first in Scotland, you’re nowhere – and I think the footballing side is what I’d be focusing on to find answers.
“I don’t have any sympathy for Rodgers. He’s a very experienced manager and he knew what he was walking into. That was part of the charm for him. I think he’s running on borrowed time. It’s going to be very hard to claw it back after this unhappy start. Even if he wins the league, I think it will only be a year or two before he ends up leaving.”