Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has come under fire in explosive claims

A former Premier League chief executive has explosively claimed Brendan Rodgers is done at Celtic - and working on borrowed time.

The Irishman returned to the club in the summer, having controversially left in 2019 for Leicester City. His second coming has been rocky in parts, with Rangers ahead in the Premiership title race with nine games to go and the board coming under mounting pressure for transfer business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have also been criticisms of Rodgers' style of play. Nothing is decided yet, but former Aston Villa, Aberdeen and Everton chief Keith Wyness expects the Celtic boss to be replaced within a couple of years, even if he wins the league this year.

Failure to do so will have him out by the summer, he claims in a blistering tirade against the 51-year-old. Wyness told Football Insider: “I wouldn’t be surprised to see a change in manager in the off-season. I don’t know if Rodgers was the right pick.

"It’s not a happy ship. It does seem to be on the pitch where the failings have come. It certainly seems that they’ve been underperforming in some pretty key games. If you’re not first in Scotland, you’re nowhere – and I think the footballing side is what I’d be focusing on to find answers.