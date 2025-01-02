Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Rangers and Celtic transfer news including some Ibrox praise and a verdict on a Hoops star to Tottenham.

It’s transfer season and the rumours are running riot when it comes to who Rangers and Celtic might bring in over the course of January.

At Parkhead, the champions have been linked with an abundance of midfielders. That could be an area where Brendan Rodgers looks to strengthen while some exits for fringe stars could also beckon.

For Rangers, they too have been linked with a few names but neither side have yet to make a concrete move for anyone it appears. Philippe Clement’s men are also dealing with a slate of injuries that could change their thinking.

Looking at the latest done deals and rumours, here are the latest Rangers and Celtic helpings of news.

Rangers take Bundesliga credit

James Sands’ move from New York City FC to Bundesliga side St Pauli has come with praise for Rangers. The midfielder had some time at Ibrox in the Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Michael Beale eras before moving back to America. He has now joined the German side who’s hierarchy have praised his Rangers experience as part of the reason for signing him.

Sporting director Andreas Bornemann said: "James Sands brings a very exciting mix of athleticism and footballing skills. The fact that he can be used both in central defensive midfield and in central defence is another positive aspect. Since he has already played at a high level in Europe, we trust him to quickly acclimatise with us and in the Bundesliga."

Head coach Alexander Blessin added: "With James we get a clever player who has a very good understanding of the game and, thanks to his clean technique, finds constructive solutions under pressure. His ability to anticipate also helps him in defense, so that he can often intercept balls or put the opponent under pressure early on. He has demonstrated these qualities both in the USA and during his time in Scotland."

Kuhn to Tottenham verdict

An ex-scout has provided his take on Nicolas Kuhn possibly ending up at Tottenham from Celtic. Bryan King spent six years as a senior scout at Spurs and 28 years in total in first-team scouting roles. He can’t see it being a deal that Tottenham pull off.

He told Tottenham News: “Kühn is playing Champions League football in Scotland. I would have thought he is very happy. Scoring goals, playing in Europe, top of the table. He will certainly win things with Celtic this season and has already won one trophy. Therefore, why would he want to leave? I can’t see that deal happening. From Spurs’ point of view, they’d probably be better off looking elsewhere.”