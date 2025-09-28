The forward’s form has been under the microscope after a failed summer move away from Celtic.

A Celtic star could be dealing with embarrassment from a summer transfer collapse - as he is sent an urgent demand over his Parkhead standing.

Boss Brendan Rodgers has spoken this week of how difficult Daizen Maeda has found life in Hoops after a move away from the Premiership champions collapsed. The Japanese international wanted to take the next step in his career but remained at Celtic with a deal not struck, subbed at half-time in the midweek draw with Red Star Belgrade amid a below par performance.

He was moved from striker to right winger but couldn’t find the net in Saturday’s goalless draw in the league against Hibs. Kevin Gallacher has been there when it comes to transfer disappointment and knows an awkward sense of embarrassment can set in for player who then have to face their teammates. The former Scotland international says Maeda must push moving out his head immediately and start to properly fight to keep his place in the team again.

Kevin Gallacher on Daizen Maeda at Celtic

Gallacher told the Sunday Post: “What is to be done with Daizen Maeda? Last year's goal-scoring star for Celtic was so bad in Belgrade last Wednesday he got hooked at half-time. By manager Brendan Rodgers, who knows well how the striker's head was turned with a summer move that did not come about. Maeda would have been excited at the thought of a fresh challenge which suddenly fell through.

“From experience, I can tell you that in these situations, there can be a bit of embarrassment on the part of the player. They have maybe given indications to team-mates they will soon be off. They might even have quietly said goodbye to them. So, when it doesn't happen, it can be awkward, and they can feel partly responsible for that.

“The head goes down, the performances suffer and it can become a vicious cycle as no manager can ignore poor form. It doesn't matter that you scored over 30 goals the previous season, if you look badly off it on any given day you are going to find yourself on the bench watching your mate playing instead of you.

Can Daizen Maeda recapture his Celtic form?

“That is football. Managers are under pressure to deliver results and that especially holds true at a club the size of Celtic. And the players are going to give you a little bit of a ribbing if it goes on.

“Maybe a wee dig here and there and if that comes then you need the temperament to deal with it. Unfortunately for Daizen, there is no magic wand you can wave to make things better.

“You head might be full of "what ifs" but no matter how much you play it in your head, it is not going to change the fact it did not happen. As hard as it might be, you must push that out of your mind because the solution is to work hard to recapture your form. Do that and everything starts to get easier. If you are not in the team, push hard to get back in. “