Celtic star ‘watched’ by European giants and Rangers ‘an option’ for World Cup star

The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news as the two Glasgow clubs prepare for their next Scottish Premiership fixtures this weekend.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:28 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST

Celtic are closing in on the Scottish Premiership title and can take another step towards retaining the trophy this weekend while Rangers are looking to delay the party for as long as possible and potentially close the gap.

Ange Postecoglou’s side host Motherwell at Celtic Park on Sunday while Rangers are in the North East on Sunday to face in-form Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making the headlines in the background as the rumour mill keeps turning.

One current Celtic star has been watched by one of European football’s biggest clubs who are said to be ‘posistioning’ themselves to make a move in the next transfer window. Meanwhile, Rangers are said to be one of several options as a player who stared at last year’s FIFA World Cup finals plans his next move. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news stories on Tuesday, April 18:

Ajax ‘in the hunt’ for Celtic star

Ajax are positioning themselves to be in the hunt for Celtic’s Liel Abada this summer, according to Sky Sports News. The Dutch giants are said to have been watching the striker this season and are monitoring his situation at Parkhead.

The same report claims that clubs in England and Portugal are also tracking Abada and keeping an eye on whether he will be made available for transfer after not featuring as a regular starter under Ange Postecoglou this season. The 21-year old Israeli international has managed 45 appearances for club and country in all competitions this season and has also scored 12 goals.

Rangers ‘an option’ for Ecuadorian international

Per a report from the Scottish Sun, Rangers have an interest in signing Ecuador star Jose Cifuentes who represented his country at the World Cup at the end of last year. The 24-year old is in the final year of his contract with MLS outfit LAFC.

The report cites MLS Soccer’s Insider Tom Bogert who claims that Michael Beale’s side have emerged as a “potential option” for Cifuentes. Another British club who have been credited with an interest are Leeds United.

