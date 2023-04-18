Rangers have been urged to appoint a sporting director as soon as possible and a Celtic hero reckons club legend David Weir should be top of the Ibrox board’s list of candidates to replace Ross Wilson.

The Light Blues have been operating without a transfer chief in recent days after Wilson decided to quit his role in favour of a move to Premier League side Nottingham Forest as head football officer last week. His departure leaves a big hole in the club’s backroom set-up, with manager Michael Beale stating that he would fill the void by leading Rangers summer rebuild.

However, ex-Hoops striker Charlie Nicholas reckons carrying out both jobs would prove too challenging and insists Beale would be putting himself directly in the firing line if his recruitment drive went awry.

David Weir was assistant to Mark Warburton when Rangers reached the Betfred Cup semi-final in 2016 (above) (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

He believes current Brighton & Hove Albion technical director and former Gers captain Weir should feature at the top of the club’s wishlist.

Writing in his Scottish Daily Express column, Nicholas said: “There is no way Michael Beale can continue to fill both the job of manager and sporting director at Rangers. He has a really clever football brain and is very knowledgable, but adopting Ross Wilson’s responsibilities on top of his own is impossible.

“With the Scot jumping ship to Nottingham Forest, Beale has told Ibrox chiefs he can perform a dual role until the end of the season - but he is taking too much on. It will eventually reach a point where he gets the blame for everything. Beale is getting caught up in too many issues and it doesn’t look like he has enough support.

“There doesn’t seem to be a clear strategic plan at Ibrox. Rangers need to go back to the drawing board because, as things, stand, they have no hope of toppling Celtic unless Ange Postecoglou leaves. And if Beale isn’t able to flex his muscles in the transfer market this summer then they will continue to be a substandard team that’s way behind their Old Firm rivals.

“So, who should the Gers turn to when looking for Wilson’s replacement? The likes of former Bayern Munich star Christian Nerlinger have been linked with the vacancy but, for me, the standout candidate it David Weir.