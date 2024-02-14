Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charlie Mulgrew believes Liel Abada may need to move on from Celtic if three questions can't bring positive answers.

The former defender has noted the situation surrounding the winger, who did not feature against St Mirren in the Scottish Cup. Boss Brendan Rodgers confirmed post-match that Abada was not in the right frame of mind to compete in the game after watching him versus Hibs.

It has now turned attention towards the summer window and what the future holds for the attacker who joined under Ange Postecoglou in 2021. He has played 112 times but only 11 occasions this term mainly due to injury.

Former defender Mulgrew believes that Rodgers has a challenge on his hands, as three things need sussed out to see if Abada stays or goes. Next up for Celtic is a clash with Kilmarnock on Saturday. Mulgrew told Clyde SSB: “I think if he’s not in the right frame of mind then he needs to weigh that up. Can Brendan Rodgers get the best out of him?

“Can he bring it back and get the best out of himself? Can he have that connection with the fans and get them onside with him and him playing his best football?

“He needs to decide whether he can do that. And that probably takes a couple of months, a couple of weeks and decide that before the summer.

