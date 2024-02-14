Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liam Scales is set to be offered a new deal at Celtic, according to reports.

The Irishman looked to be on his way out of Parkhead in the summer after a loan at Aberdeen. He has instead battled into the starting XI and is now a consistent member of Brendan Rodgers' defence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's reported by the Daily Record that Celtic have gone to the table and started their bid to extend the contract of Scales, who's deal runs out in 2025 as things stand. Celtic are also looking to tie down promising youngster Rocco Vata and have offered him a new four-year deal amid Italian interest.

Rodgers said of Scales in January: “I believe the club is in talks with Liam’s agent and he’s really happy because he’s playing. I’m sure that will get sorted out in due course. It’s been an amazing story for him.

“Getting our business done early is something that’s important for us but it’s never straightforward in January trying to get good players in. Sometimes you can be working on something for three or four months then it changes.

"We know what we want to do over the course of January and the summer and I’m sure we’ll get them in quickly.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

And he also said on Scales in October to BBC Sportsound: “Well he’s outstanding. I’m so happy for him. He’s probably one of the biggest surprises of my career as a coach.