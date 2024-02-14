Celtic open new contract 'talks' with two stars as Brendan Rodgers looks to make Parkhead futures clear
Liam Scales is set to be offered a new deal at Celtic, according to reports.
The Irishman looked to be on his way out of Parkhead in the summer after a loan at Aberdeen. He has instead battled into the starting XI and is now a consistent member of Brendan Rodgers' defence.
It's reported by the Daily Record that Celtic have gone to the table and started their bid to extend the contract of Scales, who's deal runs out in 2025 as things stand. Celtic are also looking to tie down promising youngster Rocco Vata and have offered him a new four-year deal amid Italian interest.
Rodgers said of Scales in January: “I believe the club is in talks with Liam’s agent and he’s really happy because he’s playing. I’m sure that will get sorted out in due course. It’s been an amazing story for him.
“Getting our business done early is something that’s important for us but it’s never straightforward in January trying to get good players in. Sometimes you can be working on something for three or four months then it changes.
"We know what we want to do over the course of January and the summer and I’m sure we’ll get them in quickly.”
And he also said on Scales in October to BBC Sportsound: “Well he’s outstanding. I’m so happy for him. He’s probably one of the biggest surprises of my career as a coach.
"It’s only because I hadn’t seen him play that much and there were other players ahead of him. Through people leaving and others getting injured, I’ve seen enough in training to give him the opportunity.