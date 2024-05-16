Watch Green Brigade's Celtic pyro show at Rugby Park as Hoops party in front of delirious supporters
Celtic fans met their heroes with a fiery pyro show at Rugby Park as league glory was crowned.
A Matt O’Riley double plus goals from Adam Idah, Daizen Maeda and James Forrest secured a swashbuckling 5-0 win at Kilmarnock. Brendan Rodgers’ side will be handed the Premiership trophy at home to St Mirren on Saturday on the final day of the league season, and fans gathered on the Celtic Way last night to praise their stars.
At Rugby Park on full-time, however, ultras group The Green Brigade unveiled a massive pyro show, with fans singing songs hailing their champions. Players went over to the packed Chadwick Stand and celebrated in front of the fans as the pyro went off. You can see the footage in the video player above.
Boss Rodgers said of title joy: “The performance was amazing. I’m so proud of how they’ve dealt with the pressure and how they stepped it up against a Kilmarnock team coached so well and who are so well organised. Everything you want in a team - speed, creativity, power. It was a joy to watch to make us champions. I feel really proud.
“All title wins feel great but this feels special after everything we have been through. That performance was so good on a difficult surface. Amazing. It was incredible.
“It was everything I wanted from the team. It feels like the beginning of the season for us! I am so pleased for the players because there has been a lot of negativity around them this season, right back to August.
“You must never doubt. I am an experienced manager and I see the humility in how they work. They have delivered when the pressure has been on. When the pressure was on, we got the performances and the results.”
