Lecce's technical director has claimed Gustaf Lagerbielke is on major money at Celtic - after his agent pushed for a Serie A move.

The Swedish centre-back joined Brendan Rodgers' side from Elfsborg in the summer window. Minutes since have been limited under the Irishman.

He looked bound to leave the club in January and Serie A side Lecce were interested. His move to Italy collapsed at the end of the transfer window though and Lagerbielke has remained in Glasgow.

He was not in the squad to face Aberdeen on Saturday with his future in green and white still uncertain. Speaking to CalcioMercato, Lecce technical director Pantaleo Corvino has claimed to know what the Swede's wage is at Celtic, and insists his agent wanted a move abroad.

He said: "We appreciated his desire to come to Lecce. This summer we were interested, but we couldn't keep up with the exorbitant requests.

"So he went to Celtic for 4.5 million and 800 thousand euros in wages. We had Pongracic and Baschirotto.

"When you don't he found himself at ease, with his agent he asked us to come to Lecce. It was his request.

"However, we had evaluated Pongracic, Baschirotto, Touba and Esposito as suitable already at the beginning of January."

Celtic fans were left miffed at the club's January business. Nicolas Kuhn and Adam Idah were the only two arrivals while stars like David Turnbull left.