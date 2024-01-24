Celtic stars spotted enjoying dinner at popular Glasgow Italian restaurant
Celtic stars were recently spotted at Bella Vita on Mosspark Boulevard
and live on Freeview channel 276
Some of Celtic's first team players were spotted out and about in Glasgow after their derby victory against Rangers last month.
The Hoops defeated Phillipe Clement's Rangers side 2-1, with goals coming from Paulo Bernardo and Kyogo Furuhashi to increase their advantage at the top of the Scottish Premiership to eight points.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glasgow Italian favourite Bella Vita shared images of defender Liam Scales with teammates Michael Johnston and Johnny Kenny enjoying dinner after the match along with boss Mimmo Rossi.
Taking to social media, the restaurant said: "What a lovely surprise that Liam Scales came in after the Old Firm game, who generously handed in the top he wore for the game. It was an honour having him in with Johnny Kenny and Mikey Johnston".
It's not the first time faces famous have been spotted at the eatery with the likes of Rod Stewart, Gianni Capaldi and Gary Anderson having previously dined at the restaurant.