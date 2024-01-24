Celtic stars spotted enjoying dinner at popular Glasgow Italian restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Some of Celtic's first team players were spotted out and about in Glasgow after their derby victory against Rangers last month.

The Hoops defeated Phillipe Clement's Rangers side 2-1, with goals coming from Paulo Bernardo and Kyogo Furuhashi to increase their advantage at the top of the Scottish Premiership to eight points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow Italian favourite Bella Vita shared images of defender Liam Scales with teammates Michael Johnston and Johnny Kenny enjoying dinner after the match along with boss Mimmo Rossi.

Taking to social media, the restaurant said: "What a lovely surprise that Liam Scales came in after the Old Firm game, who generously handed in the top he wore for the game. It was an honour having him in with Johnny Kenny and Mikey Johnston".