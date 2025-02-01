Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

His time at Celtic has proven a big reason behind his latest transfer move.

A former Celtic player has returned to Scottish football this January transfer window - with his Parkhead stint a key selling point.

Players come and go through the doors at the Premiership champions making various levels of impact. One thing they all take with them is the experience at an elite club and that can prove a key selling point wherever they go next. That is the case for one emerging star.

MacKenzie Carse left the Hoops last summer for Coleraine after coming through the ranks at Lennoxtown, where he captained youth sides and played in the UEFA Youth League. He has now returned to Scotland at Stirling Albion on a deal to the end of the season.

Manager Alan Maybury says there was plenty of interest in him and referenced his time at Celtic as key for the classy operator. He said: “MacKenzie is a top midfielder who came through Celtic’s Academy to captain their B team.

“He has played a lot of games for a young player and we are excited he has chosen to come to Stirling as there was a lot of clubs interested in him. I look forward to working with him at Stirling Albion”

The Binos statement also hints at how vital the Celtic spell was. It reads: “Stirling Albion are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder MacKenzie Carse on a deal until the end of the season. The 21-year-old joins the Binos following a spell with Northern Irish side Coleraine, bringing with him an impressive pedigree from his time at Celtic and experience at both domestic and international levels.

“Carse began his career in the Celtic Youth Academy before progressing through the U18s and into the Celtic B squad, becoming the captain of the Hoops. During his time with the Bhoys, he made 53 appearances for the B team, scoring 10 goals and providing two assists.

“Notably, 11 of those outings came in the UEFA Youth League, where he faced top European opposition, including Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Lazio, and RB Leipzig. He also played a key role in leading Celtic to lift the City of Glasgow Cup in the 2022/23 season.

“To further his development, Carse had a loan spell with Queen’s Park in the Scottish Championship, making nine appearances and scoring in a 3-0 victory over Dunfermline. Following his time at Celtic, he made the move to the NIFL Premiership with Coleraine, featuring 16 times, scoring once, and registering an assist.

“On the international stage, the midfielder has represented Scotland across various youth levels, earning four caps for the U16s, three for the U17s, and 12 for the U19s. During his time with the U19s, he netted against France and provided an assist.”