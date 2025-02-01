Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Ham United and Sunderland are amongst the clubs said to want the Celtic player.

Brendan Rodgers has sent a firm update to a Celtic player wanted by Sunderland, West Ham United and more.

Daniel Cummings made his senior debut for the club midweek in the Champions League against Aston Villa, after a goal-laden campaign of late for the ‘B’ team. He has also netted regularly in the UEFA Youth League but he is out of contract at the end of the season and is attracting interest.

It has been claimed that Sunderland and West Ham United are just two of the English clubs who are after the striker. A race is on for his siganture and it’s suggested this week that Celtic have put an offer in front of the Scotland youth international to try and seal him for the long haul.

With that in mind, Rodgers was asked about the West Ham United and Sunderland-linked star in his press conference prior to facing Motherwell in the Premiership this weekend. He made reference to managing Raheem Sterling at Liverpool when responding to questioning over the striker.

There will be a chance handed with patience, but there’s a warning of what happens when players want something when they’re not quite ready. Rodgers said: “I'd always say for the young players, I think the challenge here now for young players is patience.

“They want to be in the first team at 17, 18. But that's difficult at a club like this here, unless you're an incredibly special talent. But it doesn't mean that you can never be.

“I've spent my career and my life developing young players, putting them in the team. And some have been ready. Like Raheem Sterling at 17 years of age. He was ready. Physically, mentally, ability, everything. Then there's been some other players, like Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, that need a wee bit more time, and he gets his debut, and then he's ready a bit later.

“It's just about time. What young players need to have here is, is understand that there's a bit of patience needed. And the captain of the club is a perfect example. Young players come through the system, had to take a loan away from here, and then at 21 he plays, and now tomorrow he's playing his 500th game. There's no greater example. But if you want to be patient and trust the club, you'll get there.

“If you don't, you might listen to your agent, who's got a different agenda, that takes you away from here, and then you'll go somewhere else. But there'll always be chances here for young players. One, if they have the ability. Two, if they have a bit of patience.