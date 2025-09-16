A round-up of the latest news headlines surrounding Rangers and Celtic

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dust has settled on another busy weekend of Scottish Premiership action with Rangers and Celtic both enduring contrasting fortunes.

Russell Martin’s head is firmly on the chopping block after the Ibrox side crashed to a 2-0 defeat at home to Hearts, while the Hoops left it late to nick a 96th minute winner against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Kane warns Bayern against repeat of stressful Celtic scenario

Tottenham hero Harry Kane reckons Bayern Munich's Champions League clash with Celtic last term was the “most stressful time of the season” as he told his team-mates to he wants no repeat of that this time around.

The Hoops took the Bundesliga heavyweights the distance in their play-off tie, during which Kane netted at Parkhead in a 2-1 win but was forced off injured at half-time in the return leg at the Allianz Arena. Bayern needed a stoppage time goal from Alphonso Davies to grab a 1-1 draw and cancel out Nicolas Kuhn’s opener.

Bayern open their league phase campaign against Chelsea tomorrow and England talisman Kane wants to use last season's experience against Brendan Rodgers' side as a lesson to make a fast start.

He stated: “The game against Celtic was our most stressful time of the season. It made a big difference to our season because we lost a few players. It shows the additional strain of playing in the play-offs. That's why it's important to get off to a good start in the Champions League this time. I would say we need five or six wins with a few draws to go through.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cyriel Dessers rocked by manager exit after making debut for new club

Former Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers has been rocked by the departure of Panathinaikos boss Rui Vitoria just two games into the new domestic season in Greece.

Dessers - who made his first appearances for the Greek outfit at the weekend - hasn’t had his troubles to seek in recent times and less than 48 hours after making his debut as a second half substitute, the man wo brought him to the club has been shown the door.

Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos claimed on Monday that Panathinaikos were 'considering to part ways' with the Portuguese boss after a poor start to the season. The Athens-based club crashed out of the Champions League at the first hurdle to Rangers - with Dessers featuring in both legs - but they managed to qualify for the Europa League after seeing off Shakhtar Donetsk and Samsunspor.

However, a shock 3-2 defeat to newly-promoted A.E. Kifisia left Vitoria on the brink of sack with senior officials left furious by the result. And confirmation of his exit arrived last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement will come as a blow to Dessers. Vitoria only took charge of club last year having tasted success with Benfica but his swift dismissal leaves the Nigerian frontman concerned for his long-term future already.