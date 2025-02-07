A bold Celtic transfer pitch has been made to the bafflement of pundits.

A Celtic misfire in the transfer market has sparked a shock debate on the airwaves.

The Hoops missed out on a striker in the final days of the winter window. It leaves Adam Idah as the only senior forward with youngsters Johnny Kenny and Daniel Cummings for cover, and manager Brendan Rodgers has himself admitted that the squad is now lighter with Kyogo, Alex Valle, Luis Palma, Stephen Welsh and Odin Thiago Holm moving on.

Jota and Jeffrey Schlupp came into the club. Rodgers said: “We've done some really, obviously, really good business in the window. Probably one or two things that didn't quite drop for us that we would have liked, but however it ends, you know the squad you have, and fundamentally, we're here to develop the players now for the rest of the season that are here. So, listen, there's no doubt that the squad is lighter.

“I said clearly we wanted to do, we wanted to have that support at the top end of the field. We didn't manage to do that. It's a fair enough thing to say. You know, you can very easily say, well, you should really have someone in the door before you let him go. But there was a situation with that player, which meant that wasn't the case.

“Listen, I said it myself. We wanted another striker, so we're not hiding behind anything. And absolutely, the supporters will look and see a top striker going out, legendary striker, and we haven't replaced it. So, I understand that. Could we have done better? Yeah, we could. However, as I said, we work with the players that are here now, and I think that is the focus.”

It has sparked debate on who could have been targeted but few would have said Simon Murray. The experienced Premiership striker has played for both sides of Dundee alongside Hibs, shining for Ross County last term before returning to Tayside.

His former teammate at Easter Road, Marvin Bartley, and pundit Gordon Dalziel were on Clyde 1 SSB as a debate broke out with one caller insisting the Dens striker could have turned a surprise option for Rodgers. The opinions were contrasting and the debate can be read below.

Caller: “You're totally sympathising with the Celtic board here. I mean, I've spent nearly £50 right on a Bayern Munich ticket and it's basically a glorified expensive friendly. There's no ambition for the board at all. Losing Kyogo and not replacing him. It's an absolute joke. I would have took even somebody like Simon Murray, just for six months. Anything at all, anything's better than nothing.

Bartley: “Just on that point then, you say Simon Murray, you'd have brought him in. So who would have been number one striker with Simon Murray in the building?

Caller: Oh, it would still be Adam Idah. He would be number two, me. Maeda would be out on the left.

Bartley: So where's Jota playing?

Caller: “Jota, well we're still trying to get match fit. We're talking another six to eight weeks before he's up and running. That's nearly at the end of the season.

Dalziel: “He'll play against Bayern Munich, mate. Jota will be up and running in the next two or three weeks, guaranteed.

Bartley: “So, you wouldn't have had a problem at all if Celtic would have brought in Simon Murray, Jota's on the bench, so is Simon Murray. They bring on Simon Murray up front before they bring on Jota on the left.

Caller: “We had the rotations and now we've just left ourselves wide open for criticism. I actually feel sorry for Brendan Rodgers, and I wouldn't have been surprised if he walked, to be honest.

Dalziel: “Simon Murray, come on.

Bartley: He's my friend as well. He wouldn't start a game for Celtic.

Dalziel: No disrespect, Simon Murray for Dundee is brilliant. I love him up there. For Celtic Football Club, six months. Honestly, it's not happening.