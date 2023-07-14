Three more Scottish Premiership fixtures have been scheduled for broadcast by Sky Sports in August and September.

Rangers fans will be able to watch their side's Scottish Premiership trip to Ross County in August on Sky Sports as the broadcaster announces its latest scheduling programme.

Michael Beale's side will also be shown on TV for their visit to St Johnston in September, as will the clash between Livingston and Celtic .

Sky Sports had already confirmed a double-header for Scottish Premiership fans to look forward to on August 5 when champions Celtic begin their campaign against Ross County at Celtic Park. That 12:30 pm kick-off will be followed by the 5:15 pm kick-off between Kilmarnock and Rangers.

With the new additions for coverage, this is how the Scottish Premiership coverage on Sky Sports is shaping up over the next couple of months:

Sunday August 13

Aberdeen vs Celtic, 12pm

Saturday August 26

Ross County vs Rangers, 12.30pm

Sunday September 3

Rangers vs Celtic, 12pm

Celtic and Rangers matches will be shown on Sky Sports (Image: Getty Images)

Saturday September 16

St Johnstone vs Rangers, 12.30pm

Saturday September 23

Livingston vs Celtic, 12.30pm

Wednesday December 27

Hibernian vs Hearts, 8pm

Saturday December 30

Celtic vs Rangers, 12.30pm

Before the Scottish Premiership begins next month, both Rangers and Celtic will take part in busy pre-season schedules.

The Gers are set to play Newcastle United, Hamburger SV, Olympiacos and Hoffenheim before their opening-day visit to Kilmarnock.

Meanwhile, The Bhoys will face Portimonense, Yokohoma FM, Gamba Osaka, Wolves and Athletic Club in a loaded calendar before beginning their title defence against Ross County.

The two Glasgow rivals will first meet for an Old Firm Derby on the fourth matchday of the season , with that fixture confirmed for broadcast by Sky Sports.

The number of fixtures made available for fans by the broadcaster is set to climb in the coming years.