Rangers fans will be able to watch their side's Scottish Premiership trip to Ross County in August on Sky Sports as the broadcaster announces its latest scheduling programme.
Michael Beale's side will also be shown on TV for their visit to St Johnston in September, as will the clash between Livingston and Celtic.
Sky Sports had already confirmed a double-header for Scottish Premiership fans to look forward to on August 5 when champions Celtic begin their campaign against Ross County at Celtic Park. That 12:30 pm kick-off will be followed by the 5:15 pm kick-off between Kilmarnock and Rangers.
With the new additions for coverage, this is how the Scottish Premiership coverage on Sky Sports is shaping up over the next couple of months:
Sunday August 13
Aberdeen vs Celtic, 12pm
Saturday August 26
Ross County vs Rangers, 12.30pm
Sunday September 3
Rangers vs Celtic, 12pm
Saturday September 16
St Johnstone vs Rangers, 12.30pm
Saturday September 23
Livingston vs Celtic, 12.30pm
Wednesday December 27
Hibernian vs Hearts, 8pm
Saturday December 30
Celtic vs Rangers, 12.30pm
Before the Scottish Premiership begins next month, both Rangers and Celtic will take part in busy pre-season schedules.
The Gers are set to play Newcastle United, Hamburger SV, Olympiacos and Hoffenheim before their opening-day visit to Kilmarnock.
Meanwhile, The Bhoys will face Portimonense, Yokohoma FM, Gamba Osaka, Wolves and Athletic Club in a loaded calendar before beginning their title defence against Ross County.
The two Glasgow rivals will first meet for an Old Firm Derby on the fourth matchday of the season, with that fixture confirmed for broadcast by Sky Sports.
The number of fixtures made available for fans by the broadcaster is set to climb in the coming years.
Next season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.