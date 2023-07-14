The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news with the Scottish Premiership season drawing closer and the Viaplay Cup getting underway this weekend.

The 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season kicks off in under one month and both Celtic and Rangers are continuing to make moves in the summer transfer market to bolster their respective squads.

With competitive football returning this weekend when the Viaplay Cup group stages get underway, both Glasgow clubs know the clock is now ticking if they want to add more new faces before their first competitive matches. However, today’s transfer talks coming out of Ibrox is that two first team players could be heading for the exit door.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Celtic have apparently been handed a major transfer boost with news that a reported target is no closer to securing a move to the German Bundesliga. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Friday, July 14:

Rangers striker ‘agrees’ £2.5m exit and keeper ‘allowed to leave’

Per a report from the Daily Record, Rangers striker Antonio Colak is being lined up for a £2.5million switch to Italian outfit Parma. The Serie B club are said to be ‘honing in’ on the forward who netted 18 goals in all competitions last season.

Meanwhile, back-up keeper Robbie McCrorie wil also apparently be allowed to leave ‘if a suitable bid materialises’. The stopper signed a new deal with the Ibrox club just ten months ago but could be set for a permanent exit.

Celtic handed ‘transfer boost’ after midfielder’s Bundesliga move placed ‘on hold’

According to The Sun, Celtic have been handed a boost in the race to sign Swiss midfielder Fabian Rieder. German Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach were thought to be leading the race to sign the player from Young Boys while Borussia Dortmund were also linked.

Advertisement

Advertisement