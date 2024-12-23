Celtic suffer transfer 'blow' as Brighton 'discussing' £11m deal for target

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic are back in Scottish Premiership action on Boxing Day

Brighton and Hove Albion are currently leading Celtic in pursuit of Hammarby attacker Bazoumana Toure, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon. The youngster has been linked with a switch to Celtic Park in the upcoming January transfer window.

The 18-year-old, who is under contract with his current club until the summer of 2028, is being tipped for a bright future in the game. His current club could face a battle to keep hold of him down the line.

Celtic target Toure has been in impressive form for Hammarby so far this season. He has made 23 appearances in the league and has chipped in with eight goals and three assists.

He is an attacker who can operate on either wing or down the middle if needed. This versatility would come in handy for the Hoops as they chase down another Scottish Premiership title ahead of rivals Rangers.

The fact he is already getting a taste for senior football over in Sweden will be boosting his development. He is getting regular first-team football and he is unlikely to get that straight away if he was to go to a Premier League side like Brighton. Therefore, he needs to carefully weigh up his options.

Celtic would be able to offer him more first-team opportunities than the Seagulls and also the chance to play in Europe. However, it remains to be seen at this stage who he would prefer to join.

The Hoops have the chance to bolster their ranks this winter with some new faces. They also have the opportunity to let some players head out the exit door too should they wish to which would help free up some space and funds.

They drew 0-0 away at Dundee United on Sunday afternoon. Speaking afterwards, Rodgers said: “We had enough of the ball and enough of the ball in the areas we wanted t'o, but we just failed to show that little bit of guile and that bit of quality in the final third of the pitch. I thought that, especially in the first-half, we didn’t work the keeper enough. We had got into some really good areas but didn’t hit the target.

“The effort was there, the commitment of the players in difficult conditions. I thought we passed the ball really well into the areas we wanted to, but failed to work their keeper enough.”

He added: “Give credit to Dundee United today, I thought they defended very well in the moments they had to, especially in the second half. We gave everything to the game, we want to win every game but we didn’t do that today so we’ll now move on to our next game on Thursday.”