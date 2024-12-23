Celtic target to find transfer 'solution' as Rangers face MLS competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic and Rangers have the chance to bolster their ranks in January

Celtic face an away trip to Dundee United on Sunday afternoon. The Hoops will be looking to keep their impressive run of form going.

Rangers won 1-0 at home to Dundee on Saturday with winger Vaclav Cerny scoring their winner. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the pair...

Midfielder latest

Celtic and Rangers have been linked with Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka ahead of January, as per TBR Football. The 21-year-old has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge and may leave this winter for a new challenge somewhere else.

In this latest update regarding his future, their boss Enzo Maresca has said they will try and find a ‘solution’ to his situation: "There are players that unfortunately didn’t play a lot with us in all the competitions like (Ben) Chilwell, like Carney (Chukwuemeka). Probably they are the first [to say] that they want to leave because they train every day, because they want to play games and if they don’t play games probably they are thinking of leaving.

“Each player is a bit different situation. So we’re going to see if some of them are coming and knocking on the door to say ‘I want to leave’ or something like that. We will try to find a solution.”

Chukwuemeka joined Chelsea back in 2022 and has since made 31 appearances in all competitions, four of which have come this season, and he has chipped in with two goals. He hasn’t featured for the London club in the league yet in this campaign.

The youngster was on the books of Northampton Town’s academy as a youngster before Aston Villa snapped him up in 2016. He was then a regular at Villa Park at various different youth levels before going on to play 16 first-team matches before moving to London.

Rangers target update

Rangers are said to be keen on FCSB midfielder Darius Olaru, as per Rangers News. He could be seen by Philippe Clement’s side as someone to boost their options in the middle of the park.

His agent Giovanni Becali has now told Fanatik: “Olaru remains the same player courted by several clubs,” Becali says. “We’ll see if it’s possible in January. [Make a bid of] five million euros, and he’ll leave. Maybe America.”

Meanwhile, ex-Romania forward Banel Nicolita has said: “You know there’s a five million euro clause. He can leave if there’s a team that pays 5 million euros. I would like to [say he deserves a move to Rangers] with all my heart, because he is a hardworking player. A good player. From my point of view, he is the best footballer in Romania.”